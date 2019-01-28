India women aim to seal series against NZ in 2nd ODI

A dominant will look to seal the three-ODI series with another collective effort and consolidate their position in the ICC women's championship table when they face in the second one-dayer here Tuesday.

The Indian women's team put behind off-field controversies by making a superb start to the three-ODI -- which is part of the ICC Women's Championship series -- thrashing by nine wickets in the opening match.

Ahead of the series, Indian women's had found itself in the middle of a furore when and then had a fallout during the semifinal of the T20 in

It eventually led to the exit of Powar and appointment of WV Raman as head

Under Raman, the Indian team dished out a dominating performance, outclassing the hosts in all three departments in the series-opener.

The spin trio of Ekta Bisht (3/32), Poonam Yadav (3/42) and Deepti Sharma (2/27) strangled the Kiwi batswomen to dismiss them for 192 in 48.4 overs before openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues steered the side home with a 190-run stand -- India's third-best for the first wicket in ODIs.

Stylish opener Mandhana played a starring role, hitting her fourth ODI century as overhauled the target in 33 overs to improve their position to fourth in the ICC championship table, which will determine qualifiers for

A win in the second ODI will seal the series and would be a fitting revenge for the Indian team, which had lost the home leg of the ICC Women's Championship series 1-2 to during the last cycle that ran from 2014-2016.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are ranked second in the ICC Women's Championship table and are guaranteed direct entry into the 50-over being the hosts.

In the first ODI, the Kiwis have looked clueless against India, a team that ended the hosts' hope of qualifying for the knockouts at the ICC Women's and the Women's World T20 last year.

New Zealand's batting was in disarray in the opening match with most batswomen failing to capitalise on starts.

Opener (36) and (31) were the top-scorers for New Zealand in the first match and they would hope to convert these starts in the second ODI.

"We need to keep backing our abilities and play with more confidence. It is a bit of a mental challenge for us to step up against India," Satterthwaite had said after the first ODI.

"Not relying on a couple of players, whole batting order needs to contribute. Also need to back all our bowlers to execute."



Squads:



India: (capt), (wk), Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: (capt), Suzie Bates, (wk), Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe,

Match starts 6:30am IST.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)