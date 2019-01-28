Asia Bibi's lawyer returns home to fight her case

A Pakistani lawyer, who fled to the after receiving death threats for defending a Christian woman on charges, has returned home, according to a media report.

Saiful Malook returned to the country on Saturday ahead of a hearing on January 29 to decide whether to allow an appeal against Asia Bibi's acquittal on charges, The Express Tribune reported.

Malook went to the last year due to "security concerns" when violence broke out soon after Bibi's acquittal.

On returning, he told the paper that he would represent Bibi in the

"I want to make it clear that I intend to permanently stay in but there are still security concerns," he said.

Malook also appealed to to provide him security in view of the threats he had received.

Bibi, a 47-year-old mother of four, who is now in protective custody, was convicted in 2010 after being accused of insulting in a row with her neighbours. She always maintained her innocence, but spent most of the past eight years in solitary confinement.

She challenged the verdict in October 2014 in the which upheld the death sentence.

The apex court's decision to acquit her had sparked three-day-long mass protests led by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP).

The protests were called off after the religio-political party reached an agreement with the government, the foremost condition of which was the placement of Bibi's name on the Exit Control List.

The government, however, had only agreed to "initiate the legal process" to place her name on the list, while also agreeing that it would not oppose any review petitions being filed against the court judgement.

After her release from Multan's women prison on November 7, Bibi was flown to onboard a special aircraft. She was then taken to an undisclosed place amid tight security.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.

Her case has been deeply divisive in where there is strong support for the controversial laws.

The blasphemy laws were promulgated by former military dictator in 1980s. A person convicted under these laws is given death sentence.

Bibi was accused of committing blasphemy in 2009. She was convicted in 2010 by the trial court and her death sentence was maintained by the in 2014.

Her case gained prominence when former of Pakistan's Punjab province was killed in 2011 for supporting her and criticising the blasphemy laws.

A month after Taseer was killed, Pakistan's Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the blasphemy law, was shot dead in

