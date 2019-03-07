India women lose 2nd T20 to England; concede series

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Indian women's cricket team lost by 5 wickets to England in the second T20 International to concede a series-deciding 0-2 lead here Thursday.

Chasing a target of 112, England managed to reach the target with five balls to spare.

The third and final match of the series is to be played here on Saturday.

Brief Score:

India women: 111/8 in 20 overs (Mithali Raj 20; Katherine Brunt 3-17)


England women: 114/5 in 19.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 13:55 IST

