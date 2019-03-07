Cabinet clears ordinance on reservation roster for faculty positions in varsities

The Cabinet Thursday cleared an on reservation mechanism for appointment of faculties in universities, Jaitley said.

Earlier this week, said the Centre was committed to restoring the reservation roster in educational institutions following a series of protests over the issue by various students' and teachers' organisations.

They had been urging the government to bring an to restore the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts.

The had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates, following an order by the in April 2017.

The had last month dismissed a review petition filed by the after its special leave petition against the court order was rejected by the apex court.

Javadekar had said in the Lok Sabha on February 11 that the government can "bring an if its review petition filed in the top court is rejected".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)