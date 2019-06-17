JUST IN
Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints Naveen Uppal as Chief Risk Officer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Monday said it has appointed Naveen Uppal as Chief Risk Officer in compliance with regulator National Housing Bank's direction.

His appointment is for a period of three years with effect from June 17, 2019, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

He will be directly reporting to the managing director and CEO of the company.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 21:01 IST

