Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints Naveen Uppal as Chief Risk Officer

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Monday said it has appointed Naveen Uppal as Chief Risk Officer in compliance with regulator National Housing Bank's direction.
His appointment is for a period of three years with effect from June 17, 2019, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
He will be directly reporting to the managing director and CEO of the company.
