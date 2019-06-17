Temperatures down as Maha, Guj, Goa, MP get moderate rains

The (IMD) Monday predicted moderate showers in and surrounding areas and higher intensity rain in south Konkan over the next two days.

A said the previous forecast of a dry spell this week for the Marathwada region was Monday changed to one with isolated showers in some pockets.

The Madhya Maharashtra region will also get showers in a few isolated places, and so will Vidarbha, though it will be of low intensity, the office said.

The IMD said the maximum temperature over the next 24 hours is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum would be 27 degrees

saw a significant drop in temperatures after widespread rainfall due to the impact of a cyclonic storm in the which has now weakened as a "well-marked low pressure area".

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, a negative departure of 2.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding that the city also received 18 mm rainfall in two days.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35 degrees on Tuesday, it said.

Several parts of the state received fairly widespread rainfall, significantly reducing the maximum temperatures.

At 38.6 degrees Celsius, Gandhinagar recorded the highest temperature in the state, followed by Surendranagar at 37.3 degrees and at 37 degrees Celsius.

Dwarka was the coolest in the state with a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius, IMD data showed.

is likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall till Wednesday morning.

Isolated places in districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and north are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rainfall" during this period, the IMD said.

The IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over north and south on June 18 and is expected to continue over the next three days.

It said that high waves between 3.5-4.1 metres can occur and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

On Monday, light rainfall occurred at few places over the north and the south districts of the state.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures will be around 33 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius for the next two days in Goa, the IMD said.

Monsoon is likely to hit by next week but pre-monsoon showers have brought down temperatures, S K Dey, at the Meteorological Department in said.

said the monsoon generally arrives in around June 10 and has been delayed, adding that a deviation by "a week or two" is normal.

He said the maximum temperatures in most parts of the state have dipped below 40 degrees Celsius and it is likely to come down further over the next week due to pre-monsoon showers.

Tourist town Khajuraho was the hottest in the state at 43.2 degrees Celsius, while Rewa was second with 42.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

and both recorded maximum temperatures at 36.7 degrees Celsius.

said sporadic light showers are expected in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours, adding that rains were recorded in all divisions of the state in the last 24 hours except in Hoshangabad.

