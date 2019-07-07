Indian among nine people killed in separate road accidents in Nepal

An Indian man was among the nine people killed in separate road accidents in Nepal on Sunday, police said.

Moirfan Siddiqi from Uttar Pradesh was killed when his bike was hit by a jeep in Nawalparasi district.

Two pedestrians died after they were hit by a vehicle in Nepaltar on the outskirts of Kathmandu, they said.

A motor cyclist was killed when he was hit by a taxi in Babarmahal in Kathmandu.

Five people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Kapilvastu, Dang, Morang, Pyuthan and Saptari districts.

