Indian archers secured two quota places each in the recurve and compound sections for next year's Paralympics after dishing out superb performances at the World Para Championships here Friday.

Punjabi University's Harvinder Singh and Uttar Pradesh's finished joint ninth to bag the two available berths in the recurve men's open section.

In the compound men's open category, Jammu's was first to qualify on Thursday after making the bronze play-off where he will take on of the USA on Saturday.

He was later joined by Rajasthan's Shyam Sundar Swami after his joint ninth finish.

Sixteen places were available for recurve men, while 20 berths were up for grabs in the compound men section. So a top-16 finish ensured an automatic qualification.

Rakesh, 34, suffered a in a in 2007 and has limited mobility since then.

He was picked by and together the journey started at the Complex at Katra which was set up 18 months back by observer with the help of Ajit Sahu,

Rakesh is always accompanied by his 26-year-old brother and as the team is eyeing nothing less than a gold in 2020.

"Our main aim is to achieve gold at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. We're interested only in gold," said.

World allows an to invite an attendant, as well as a coach.

"A coach's tasks are different and an attendant's work is different. He takes care of a person in a room, washes his clothes, does everything. Para archers can't always do those things themselves and Rakesh decided to call his brother," Kuldeep said.

Rakesh, who hit a competition best score of 689 points during the ranking round, is indebted to his younger brother -- his constant companion as he moves on his wheelchair.

"From the day I had an accident, my brother has always supported me. And from the day I started archery, he's been with me on the ground," Rakesh said giving full credit to his brother.

Rakesh was part of a team that won the second leg of the European para circuit in Nove Mesto,

He was a team bronze medallist at the Fazza para world ranking event earlier this year in Dubai, too.

