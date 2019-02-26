Indian archers bag four golds in Dhaka youth meet

bagged a rich haul of four gold, three silver and three bronze medals at in on Tuesday.

In the compound individual girls event, Pragati won the gold while Isha Pawar settled for a bronze.

Pragati also returned with two silver medals from the team and mixed pair events.

got a second gold when recurve boys team of Paras Hooda, and secured the top spot, defeating hosts

Recurve mixed pair of and earned a third gold by beating in a one-sided final.

(recurve boys) and Kamolika Bari (recurve girls) also bagged individual bronze medals.

Recurve girls' team of R Kamolika Bari, Amanpreet Kaur and lost to to bag a silver.

Compound boys team consisting of Ritik Chahal, Prathamesh Smadhan Jawkar and Chirag Vidyarthi defeated in the final to bag one more gold for India.

Compound girls team of Isha Pawar, Pragati and Sanchita Tiwari grabbed the silver medal after losing to

Compound mixed pair of Prathamesh and Pragati lost to a German pair to settle for a silver medal.

