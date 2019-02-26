Global health leaders adopt 'Delhi Declaration' on digital health

leaders and experts on Tuesday adopted ' Declaration' on digital health for sustainable development, which called for the WHO to establish a specific mechanism to centrally coordinate digital health to assist its member states.

"This Declaration on digital health firmly aligns with our Narendra Modi's Digital India," for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said at the concluding session of the '4th Summit', here.

As part of the high-level summit, the ministers and delegation adopted the Declaration on digital health for sustainable development, which called for the WHO leadership in digital health and for it to establish a specific mechanism to centrally coordinate digital health to assist its Member States, a health ministry statement said.

Ministers and government officials from over 34 countries attended the event to discuss the impact of on and health services delivery.

The global intergovernmental meeting on digital health was hosted by the in collaboration with the Health Organisation (WHO) and the (GDHP).

Choubey further stated that the declaration marks India's commitment in maximising the digital health investments to ensure universal health coverage and realise Ayushman Bharat. He further stressed on the need for sharing best practices in digital health among the countries.

for Health Anupriya Patel highlighted the initiatives of the government in digital health and said, "Engaging citizens in partnering with the government for planning and management of digital health interventions in health services delivery and improving governance are important."



Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the of the WHO, in his live video address shared that, " are not just the latest trend they are a vital tool for strengthening primary care, achieving universal health coverage, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)