Indian athletes win 2 gold, 2 silver in Kazakhstan

Indian track and field athletes won four medals, including two gold, on the second and final day of the Qasanov Memorial Meet here on Sunday.

Mohd. Salahuddin won a gold in men's triple jump event with a personal best effort of 16.64m while compatriot Mohd. Zuber took the Silver in 16.21m.

Sahil Silwal added another gold to India's kitty by winning the men's javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 77.40m while Rohit Yadav bagged the silver by sending the spear to a distance of 75.36m.

On the first day on Saturday, the Indians had won six medals, including three gold.

India's total tally from the two-day meet stood at 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.

