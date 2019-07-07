JUST IN
Business Standard

Moderate to heavy rains lash parts of R'than

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, with several places recording 8 to 9 cm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday, the Meteorological Department said.

Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu, Asnawar in Jhalawar and Pushkar in Ajmer recorded 9 cm rainfall each during this period, it said.

Begu in Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Manohar Thana in Jhalawar, Tonk and Malerainadunger in Sawai Madhopur received 8 cm of rainfall each till Sunday morning, it added.

Churu, Kota, Ajmer and Dabok received 17.4, 7.2, 6.9 and 0.5 mm rains, respectively, from Sunday morning to evening, the MeT department said.

The weatherman has predicted a thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated areas in the state during the next 24 hours.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 19:45 IST

