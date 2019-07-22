JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian dupes unemployed Nepalese youths of millions; arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

An Indian has been arrested in Nepal for duping several gullible Nepalese youths of millions of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in Malta.

Rahul Pandey, 23, who hails from Gautam Buddhanagar, made Rs 6.57 million from different people as visa processing fee and security deposit, said the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.

He was arrested on charges of cheating different people on the pretext of sending them to Malta for attractive jobs.

Pandey had also provided them with fake visa stamps to visit Malta with the assurance of providing them jobs.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:05 IST

