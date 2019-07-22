SP members walks out of assembly, allege their workers are being targeted

The SP members Monday staged a walkout of the state assembly following a war of words with the ruling BJP members over their allegations that their party workers were being targeted in the saffron party regime.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party MLA Sanjay Garg alleged that as many as 50 of his party workers were killed in the past two months and read out the names of deceased from a list in the House.

In his reply to Garg's allegation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna asserted that the the present government has established the rule of law in the state after bringing the 'junlge raj' of the previous government to an end.

The minister, who gave figures to emphasise his point on the improved law and order situation, began giving details of various criminal cases registered during the SP regime between 2012 and 2017.

This was strongly objected to by the main Opposition party, which entered into a war of words with the ruling party members, during which Khanna was heard saying that SP government's slogan was "khali plot humara hai, yehi Samajwadi ka nara hai (Vacant plots are ours, this is the Samajwadis' slogan)".

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary alleged that after the Lok Sabha polls, the SP workers were being targeted in a planned manner and staged a walkout along with his party MLAs.

