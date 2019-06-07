JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi Police lodges FIR against realtor, officials for alleged cheating
Business Standard

Indian Embassy in Saudi organises 'Gandhi cycle rally for peace'

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

A first of its kind 'Gandhi cycle rally for peace' was organised by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of the celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Over 150 participants from all walks of life, cultural and ethnic identities participated in the cycle rally organised in the Saudi capital Riyadh and remembered Mahatma Gandhi and relevance of his message of peace on the occasion, the Indian Embassy tweeted.

The cyclists, which also included Saudi nationals, "participated with great enthusiasm in first of its kind event", it added.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, flagged off the event and also participated in the rally, which was organised in association with the Diplomatic Quarter Authority and Saudi Cycling Federation.

Addressing the participants, Sayeed stressed on the themes of mobility for healthy life style, peace, harmony, sustainable development and mutual respect which Mahatma Gandhi exemplified throughout his life by personal example.

Seven teams were deployed along the 6 km long route to assist the cyclists. A Saudi cycle acrobatic team performed before the start of the rally.

All the participants were distributed T-shirts and certificates of participation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU