Defection of MLAs: Cong holds protests in Telangana

A day after 12 party MLAs, constituting two-thirds of its strength in the assembly joined the TRS, activists hit the streets in various parts of the state protesting against their defection.

Demonstrations were held in Warangal, Karimnagar and other places with K Chandrasekhar Rao coming in for attack for 'encouraging' defections, reports received here said.

A release said a group of students of the here took out a protest rally and performed symbolic "last rites" for the MLAs who switched over.

Talking to reporters, TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said there should be a debate on the issue of such mergers across the country and also in Parliament.

TRS MLC Satyavati Rathod, meanwhile, took exception to state N Uttam Kumar Reddy's attack on the ruling party.

"In Uttam Kumar Reddy's constituency, we got majority in Yesterday, we won five of the seven Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (in rural local body polls) in his constituency (rural local body polls)... That means, people of your constituency are not trusting you," she told reporters.

In a big jolt to the Congress in the state, as many as 12 of its 18 MLAs were recognised as members of the ruling TRS by the Thursday hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group.

P acceded to the request of the 12 MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the Congress Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the

Unless the merger is reversed, the Congress is set to lose its status in the assembly as its strength has come down to six in the 119-member House with one vacancy.

With the merger, the TRS strength has risen to 100, including the

Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders had held a protest in the assembly premises on Thursday in the wake of the MLAs joining TRS.

"This is completely illegal. KCR (TRS and K Chandrasekhar Rao) is cheating the mandate of the people of Telangana," he had said on Thursday.

