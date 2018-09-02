Indian Museum Kolkata exhibits rare objects online

The here has put for of some rare ornaments, including a bow ring studded with emerald of Mughal Shah Jahan,its said.

Six per cent of 14,383 objects in the arts section of the museum, one of the oldest and largest museums in south west Asia, have been on online display, Purohit told

Some archaeological and anthropological objects are also on display, he said.

The ornaments include an 18th century necklace with exquisite floral design of Myanmar, one 18th century musical instrument 'Mahakachhapi Vina', one 18th century crown of goddess studded with rubies, emeralds, turquoises, corals, pearls of and a goblet studded with emerald and gold and ruby belonging to the Mughal period, a museum official said.

In the archaeological section, 17 objects dating back to the 4th millennium BC to 7th century AD are on display. The art objects include pottery, earthen vase and female figures.

In the anthropology section, the New Guinea Mask of 1890 figures among the collections.

One relic casket of Goutam Buddha with inscriptions is also on display.

The was launched on August 31.

"This will be an experience where you will be sitting at home with your mobile and see those artefacts often not seen by people because of security reasons and space constraints," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)