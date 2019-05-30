Indian Ph.D. Student Wins Brussels-based Young Water Fellowship

/ -- Ph.D. student Ms. Virk has been selected for the Brussels-based Young for her work on the Moringa-based purification systems. Amanpreet is a student of Dr. Saurabh Kulshrestha, a and Dean of Research & Development at This is an international offered by Young Solutions, which is an international non-profit organisation that aims to develop and support the potential of young people to contribute to universal water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg )



The 2019 edition of Young Water is organized by and supported by the and Cooperation. A total of 375 researchers applied for the fellowship from across the globe and only 10 such applicants were selected. Ms. Amanpreet is the only student from India, who is selected for this fellowship in 2019.

Amanpreet will get a chance to visit Belgium, Sweden, and as part of this fellowship. She will also be attending a start-up training program in these countries for a period of 40 days. Her trip is fully-funded by In addition, she will also be getting a grant of about Euro 15,000 for further research to run a pilot project in to provide clean, potable drinking water to the rural community based on this water purification kit developed by her.

About Shoolini University:



Set up in 2009, of and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF. For more information, please visit https:hooliniuniversity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)