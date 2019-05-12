Indian woman held for carrying USD 100,000

A 44-year-old Indian national has been arrested from here for carrying foreign currency beyond the permitted limit, police said on Sunday.

was carrying USD 100,000 against the permitted limit of USD 5,000 for a flyer.

She was arrested on Saturday after security personnel found the curreny notes hidden inside her hand bag when she going to board the Mumbai-bound Airlines, the Police said in a statement.

The police have initiated investigation into the matter, it added.

