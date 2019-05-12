Indian woman held for carrying USD 100,000

A 44-year-old Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for carrying foreign currency beyond the permitted limit, police said on Sunday.
Vandana Soni was carrying USD 100,000 against the permitted limit of USD 5,000 for a flyer.
She was arrested on Saturday after security personnel found the curreny notes hidden inside her hand bag when she going to board the Mumbai-bound Nepal Airlines, the Nepal Police said in a statement.
The police have initiated investigation into the matter, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU