Indo International kabaddi to start with Pune-Haryana clash

Haryana Heroes will lock horns with Pride to kick off the inaugural Indo International Premier League here Monday.

The Leg which is going to be held at the will have a star-studded opening ceremony.

The first match of the tournament is going to feature the home side and Haryana Heroes. The city will play host to another 20 games before proceeding to Mysore and then Bengaluru for the final leg.

Eight franchisees will be battling it out for the championship title along with a total prize purse of Rs 4 crore over a period of 23 days.

Speaking before the beginning of the tournament, Pride captain said, "I cannot wait for the tournament to start onwards. I am looking forward to our first game tomorrow and we are sure about not leaving any stones unturned to ensure victory for us."



Haryana expressed similar thoughts.

"A second legue for is a good thing to happen. We have so many talented players in and a league like this will only allow all the players to find nerwer platforms to showcase their talent and also attain valuable match time.

