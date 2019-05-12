Attack on Bharati Ghosh 'an act of frustration' by TMC: BJP

The BJP Sunday termed the attack on its candidate Bharati Ghosh an "act of frustration" by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, and said it would complain to the Election Commission for action in the matter.
BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said a delegation of his party will meet the EC over the alleged incidents of violence in Ghatal constituency.
Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in the constituency when the sixth phase of polling was under way.
Officials said in Kolkata Ghosh suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her as she tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth in Keshpur. One of her security guards was injured when locals pelted stones at another booth.
"It clearly shows the sheer desperation by Mamata Banerjee and her TMC," Javadekar said at a press conference in New Delhi.
"Stones were pelted on her car and she was also injured. Instead of taking action against the goons, Ghosh's movements have been restricted and her car, which was vandalised, has been seized by the local administration. This is unacceptable. The TMC goons are engaged in unabated violence against the BJP. This is an act of frustration," he said.
The state CEO has sought reports from the West Midnapore district magistrate about the incidents of violence in Ghatal.
Javadekar claimed in Jhargam Lok Sabha constituency, the body of a BJP booth president has been found.
Demanding that poll observers ensure proper deployment of central forces for smooth voting, the Union minister said, "Mamata says there is an expiry date for the prime minister. But the way they are conducting elections, the amount of frustration, and with the imminent defeat of the TMC, there is an expiry date of the Mamata government."
"At 6 pm, we will go to EC over this incident," he told reporters at the party office here.
Javadekar also attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the law and order in the state has failed, and demanded the resignation of state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
"We condemn the incident of rape of a Dalit woman recently and other cases of violence," he said.
On April 26, the woman was allegedly raped in front of her husband in Alwar. Her husband has claimed he had approached the Rajasthan police on April 30, alleging that police officials did not act quickly because of elections and eventually filed an FIR on May 7.
Rajasthan voted in two phases on April 29 and May 6.
Javadekar alleged that in the last four months of the Congress government in Rajasthan, "46 cases of rape have occurred and 27 cases of atrocities against Dalits, rape or otherwise."
"We, therefore, demand resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot," he told reporters.
Javadekar also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not reveal anything he was not supposed to reveal" on the Balakot strike during an interview with a news channel.
The opposition has alleged that the prime minister divulged sensitive details of the operation against terrorists inside Pakistan.
