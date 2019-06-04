Indoor shooting range to come up in Mohali

-
ALSO READ
Cricketer Bhajji to promote Punjab fitness campaign
"Kesari" shows glorious army history: Punjab Minister
'Kesari' epitomises never say die spirit of Sikhs: Punjab Minister Sodhi
Names of 82 Punjab sportspersons for state honour approved
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to departed eminent personalities
-
An "Olympic standard" indoor shooting range will come up in Mohali by March 2020, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi said here Tuesday.
The two-storey range will have 80 targets and will also be equipped with electronic scoreboard.
"The state-of-the-art 10 meter indoor shooting range which will be set up by the state government will be ready by March 2020. It will cost Rs 8.18 crore," said Sodhi after laying the foundation stone of the range.
"Punjab government is undertaking wholehearted efforts to uplift sporting standards in the state. Apart from a sports university at Patiala, sports infrastructure is being strengthened. A shooting range at Mohali is already functioning whereas the new range will be of Olympic standards," said Sodhi.
He further said that work on setting sports infrastructure projects like hockey astro turf, athletics track worth Rs 100 crore was already underway in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU