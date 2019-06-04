Indoor shooting range to come up in Mohali

An "Olympic standard" indoor shooting range will come up in by March 2020, Minister said here Tuesday.

The two-storey range will have 80 targets and will also be equipped with electronic scoreboard.

"The state-of-the-art 10 meter indoor shooting range which will be set up by the will be ready by March 2020. It will cost Rs 8.18 crore," said Sodhi after laying the foundation stone of the range.

" government is undertaking wholehearted efforts to uplift sporting standards in the state. Apart from a university at Patiala, infrastructure is being strengthened. A shooting range at is already functioning whereas the new range will be of Olympic standards," said Sodhi.

He further said that work on setting sports infrastructure projects like astro turf, track worth Rs 100 crore was already underway in the state.

