Beniwal, BJP's Narendra Kumar resign from Rajasthan Assembly

MLA and resigned from on Tuesday upon their election to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded

Beniwal and Kumar have been elected from Nagaur and Jhunjhunu parliamentary constituencies respectively.

The legislators tendered resignation to C P Joshi who accepted those and congratulated the newly elected parliamentarians.

Beniwal and Kumar were from segments respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)