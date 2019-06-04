JUST IN
Business Standard

Beniwal, BJP's Narendra Kumar resign from Rajasthan Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal and BJP legislator Narendra Kumar resigned from Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday upon their election to the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded general elections.

Beniwal and Kumar have been elected from Nagaur and Jhunjhunu parliamentary constituencies respectively.

The legislators tendered resignation to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi who accepted those and congratulated the newly elected parliamentarians.

Beniwal and Kumar were legislator from Khinvsar and Mandawa Assembly segments respectively.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 18:40 IST

