Insurance scheme for healthcare workers on Covid-19 duty extended

-
ALSO READ
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
What are Small Savings Schemes - types, returns and interest rates
What are pros and cons of investing in equity-linked savings schemes?
Budget 2022: Healthcare seeks priority status, increase in fund allocation
Health insurers take 20-46 days to settle patients' claims: Report
-
The insurance scheme for healthcare workers engaged in Covid-19 related duties has been extended further for a period of 180 days from Tuesday, and 1,905 claims have been settled under it so far, the Government said on Tuesday.
The Union Health Ministry said it has been decided to extend the policy to provide a safety net to dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of Covid-19 patients.
Since the launch of the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19 on March 30, 2020, 1,905 claims of health workers who died while being deployed on Covid-19 related duties have been settled, the ministry said.
The PMGKP was launched to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and may be at a risk of being impacted by it.
On account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff, retired, volunteers, local urban bodies, contract, daily wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of central, states, UTs, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of Covid-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU