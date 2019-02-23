Inter-state coordination meeting discuss strategy for LS Polls

An inter-state coordination meeting of top police, prohibition and excise officials of Kerala, Karnataka, and Saturday decided on various preventive measures, including steps to check smuggling of liquor, in the run up to the coming elections.

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the polls, the meeting discussed common issues such as movement of contrabands across the borders of the states, issues of coordination among the neighbouring districts and pending non- bailable warrants (NBWs), official sources said.

Generals Police of K Rajendran, Loknath Behra and Sundari Nanda besides senior police officials of all the states participated in the meeting along with the Commissioners of Excise and Prohibition of the respective states, the sources said.

Besides strengthening the check posts and intensifying patrols to prevent smuggling of liquor, the meeting decided to initiate special drive to execute the pending NBWs, keep a tight vigil on the movement of illegal arms and explosives and movement of anti-national elements and provide necessary logistics for deployment,they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)