Inter-state trade of agri-items on e-NAM platform gains momentum

Inter-state trade of in mandies (wholesale markets) through the platform is gathering pace with the latest transaction taking place at Gujarat's Palanpur mandi, which sold green gram to of

In April 2016, launched the of electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) as part of the central government's objective to double farmers' income by 2022.

is a pan- which networks the existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities. The platform seeks to help farmers in getting better market access, find more buyers/traders for their produce and earn higher income. Small Farmers' Agri-business Consortium (SFAC) is the lead agency for implementing under the aegis of the Union agriculture ministry.

Trade in 585 mandis is currently taking place on the electronic network, which helps discover price in in a transparent manner. The government aims to integrate 200 mandis this year and another 215 next year with the platform. There are about 2,700 APMC mandis and 4,000 sub-market yards in

Earlier, trade used to happen within the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) or between two APMC mandies situated in the same state.

Recently, the first inter-state transaction in tomatoes was carried out between a of Bareilly APMC of and a of Haldwani APMC of Uttarakhand.

On the same day, another transaction in potatoes was carried out between a of e- of Uttarakhand and a of Moradabad e- of In both the cases, have been made through e-NAM portal.

Further, inter-state transactions happened between and Telangana. The interacting mandis were Gadwal from Telangana and Kurnool mandi from

The latest development is from the Palanpur mandi of which sold green gram to mandi of Rajasthan, a said.

Though the volumes of inter-state trade on e-NAM platform are low currently, the programme will prove to be a giant leap in reforming the agriculture market in India, the added.

The ministry has integrated 585 wholesale regulated markets/ (APMC) markets in 16 states and 2 Union territories (UTs), who have carried out requisite reforms in their state APMC. Currently, seven states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand -- are working on the modalities to establish inter-state trade.

Farmers can access the information on e-NAM easily through their mobile phone from anywhere. This platform aims at reducing transaction costs, bridging information asymmetry and helps in expanding the market access for farmers.

eNAM is a virtual marketplace with a physical market (mandi) at the backend, networking the existing APMC/mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities for pan- electronic trading. Mandis handle huge volumes of farm produce. eNAM provides quick to promote

Logistics providers' information is also being provided on the e-NAM portal to traders from outside the state which will facilitate of commodities.

The agriculture ministry is in the process of developing a separate dashboard to promote inter-state trade among e-NAM states.

There are also discussions ongoing among the officials of the ministry, SFAC and state governments on dispute settlement mechanism. Initially, the dispute has to be settled by the mandi of origin where the is going to be executed.

