Intercontinental Cup football tournament to be held in Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The second edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup will be held at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad from July 7 to 18, the All India Football Federation announced on Saturday.

The AIFF has already announced the participating teams but the venue of tournament was made known on Saturday only. India, Syria, North Korea and Tajikistan are the participating teams.

All the four teams will play each other in a round robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The 'Blue Tigers' are the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition in Mumbai in June last year after defeating Kenya in the final, courtesy a brace from the Hero of the Tournament Sunil Chhetri.

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 16:06 IST

