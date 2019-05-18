JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Grateful for opportunity: Priya Bapat on starting out with 'Munna Bhai...' series

SIT constituted to probe Bhaderwah killing, curfew continues for third day
Business Standard

Rosa Salazar to lead 'The Bang Bang Girls'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Rosa Salazar is set to star in dramedy "The Bang Bang Girls".

The "Alita: Battle Angel" actor will also executive producer the film written and directed by Lauren Schacher.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film follows a high-school valedictorian and her two best friends, who recruit their new chemistry teacher (Salazar) to form a secret after-school sex-education club.

Bronwyn Cornelius and Stefan Nowicki are producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements