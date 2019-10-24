InterGlobe Aviation posts Rs 1,062 crore loss in Q2 on higher costs

IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter as higher costs and mark-to-market losses took a toll on the bottom line.

The company had a loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

These figures are after tax.

According to a release, InterGlobe Aviation's total income rose 31 per cent to Rs 8,539.8 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,514.1 crore.

"Mark-to-market losses on capitalised operating leases of Rs 4,282 million and higher maintenance cost of Rs 3,190 million significantly impacted profitability," the company said.