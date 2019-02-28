International Mother Language Day Celebrated in Different Flavors at Chitkara University

-
/ -- In the year 2000, UNESCO announced International Mother Language Day (IMLD) with an objective to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Focusing on the same, Chitkara College of Education, Chitkara University, Punjab, celebrated International Mother Language Day (IMLD) at the campus.
The students from College of Education celebrated International Mother Language Day in assorted and exciting flavors, weaving out various activities to portray the importance of Mother Language. They depicted a thought provoking play 'My Language, My Pride - Meri Bhasha, Mera Maan', in tune with Chitkara University's Erasumus+ project - CLIL@India, to send home the message that if a child has a strong hold on his/her mother tongue, it is easier for them to learn new language(s). While some students recited beautiful self-composed poems in Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Pahadi and English, to narrate the 'agony' of Mother Language; others brought out their creative side to paint 'reflections' of Mother Language on their canvas.
Chief Guest for the day, Mr. Louis Lopez, Principal St. Stephen's School, Chandigarh, beautifully summed up the celebration by quoting, "India is a diverse nation and we should be proud of our language diversity. The regional languages collaboratively make a bouquet in which every colour depicts a different language. A child can easily comprehend a new language if Mother Language is used as a medium of teaching."
Explaining the importance of Mother Language, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "If you talk to a person in a language he understands, it goes to his head. If you talk to him in 'his' Mother Language it goes to his heart. Such is the impact of Mother Language!" She added, "Recognising and appreciating the different languages and cultures in the community is a way for people to grow and change. Each one of us should pledge to celebrate and respect the linguistic and cultural diversity of our country. And we can only expect to do that through learning."
Dr. Madhu Chitkara shared that Chitkara University is working with Erasumus+ project - CLIL@India. Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) is an innovative pedagogical practice in the Indian Education System to preserve the nation's multilingualism. Through CLIL approach, Chitkara University and Erasumus+ are jointly trying to bring about a balance between English and the regional languages. CLIL is an innovative method that can supplement the 3-language policy in India.
About Chitkara University:
In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.
Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.
Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.
Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections, and state of the art campus facilities.
