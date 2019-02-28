South Korea says failure to reach nuclear deal 'unfortunate'

South described the breakdown of nuclear talks between and North Korean leader Un on Thursday as unfortunate, but expressed hope that the two can continue an active dialogue.

The collapse of the Trump-Kim summit in is a setback for South Korean Moon Jae-in, whose desire for closer relations between the Koreas hinges on a nuclear breakthrough between the US and North

Moon had planned to announce new proposals for inter-Korean engagement, possibly including economic cooperation, in a ceremony Friday marking

Moon has been held back in his drive for inter-Korean engagement by tough US-led sanctions against North which prohibit many kinds of economic ties.

Trump told reporters in that his summit with Kim collapsed after demanded a full removal of the sanctions in return for limited disarmament steps. sees economic pressure as its main leverage with the North.

North Korea's have yet to comment on the summit.

South Korea's presidential said in a statement that it believes the U.S. and deepened their understandings of each other during their "long and deep discussions" in

It said Trump's willingness to offer sanctions relief in exchange for broader nuclear disarmament steps by the North shows that the nuclear negotiations have entered an "elevated level."



"The (South Korean) government will do all it can to ensure that the and can maintain momentum for dialogue while continuing their close communication and cooperation," the said.

It said Moon spoke with Trump on the phone as the American leader flew out of Vietnam, but details of the conversation weren't immediately announced.

Moon had hoped to follow the Trump-Kim meeting with his own fourth summit with Kim, preferably in South Korea's capital,

Some experts say the prospects for such a summit are now murkier after the talks fell through in

Moon may find it difficult to sell a visit by Kim to South Koreans without tangible progress on North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

Kim is also likely to be reluctant to travel to without having something big to bring home, especially after getting nothing in Vietnam, where he arrived after traveling through on his private train for more than two days.

