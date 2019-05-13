Investors desert healthcare counter; Sun Pharma plunges over 9%

Shares of companies Monday witnessed massive sell-offs, led by that plummeted over 9 per cent amid reports that a lawsuit has been filed against generic companies in the US.

shares dived 9.39 per cent to close at Rs 396.85 on the BSE. During the day, the scrip plunged 20 per cent to Rs 350.40 -- its 52-week low.

It was the biggest drag on the BSE key index at close of trade.

On the NSE, shares tumbled 9 per cent to close at Rs 398.10.

Among others, shares of Ltd plunged 7.18 per cent, Advanced Research Company 6.37 per cent, 5.57 per cent, 4.24 per cent and 4.20 per cent on the BSE.

Led by the sharp fall in these scrips, the BSE index closed at 13,310.47, down 486.83 points or 3.53 per cent.

According to media reports, a lawsuit has been filed against and 19 other generic companies in the US.

The lawsuit named USA, the US-based subsidiary of Sun Pharma, reports added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)