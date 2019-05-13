Milind Deora censured by EC for speech

The on Monday censured Milind for his reported remarks exhorting the Jain community to vote against a party.

The said that Deora, candidate from South Mumbai, violated the provisions of the code in his Zaveri Bazaar speech on April 2.

"The Commission, after considering his reply found it violative of para 1 and para 3 of MCC and therefore Commission censured him and warned him to be more careful in future," the said.

Earlier, he was served with a show cause notice for his reported remarks that Jains should teach that particular party a lesson for allegedly cooking meat near a temple.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)