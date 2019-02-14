IPS officer treating dad at home after hospital declares him

A senior in Madhya Pradesh is administering Ayurvedic treatment to his father even a month after a local hospital declared him dead.

Rajendra Kumar Mishra, of Police (ADG) posted at the police headquarters here, claimed Thursday that about his father being dead were false.

A few local newspapers reported earlier this week that Mishra, who lives in the 74 Bungalows locality which has official residences of ministers and senior officers, was administering his father Ayurvedic treatment long after a local hospital declared him dead.

K M Mishra (84), the IPS officer's father, was admitted to here on January 13 and he died at 4 pm on January 14, hospital told

He suffered from malfunctioning of kidneys, lungs and the heart and died due to a cardiac arrest, and the hospital also issued a death certificate, the said.

However, in a statement Thursday evening, ADG Mishra asserted that his father was alive.

He said after the hospital told the family that it can not treat his father further, he consulted Ayurvedic doctors, who "checked the pulse and found that there is life in him".

"They have told us that our father is with us but in unconscious state....we have given him immediate oxygen support and also gave Jadi-Booti (herbs) which is traditional Indian medicine and about which there is a lack of knowledge. Our father is responding to the treatment," he claimed.

"There are (precedents of) such situations in our Indian system and people have revived," Mishra asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)