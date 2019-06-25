Iran says 'idiotic' new US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy

warned Tuesday that new US sanctions targeting its supreme and other top officials meant "closing the doors of diplomacy" between and amid heightened tensions, even as the country's derided the as being "afflicted by "



went on to call the sanctions against Supreme Ayatollah "outrageous and idiotic," especially since the 80-year-old Shiite has no plans to travel to the

Yet the sharp response from shows the pressure that the nation's Shiite theocracy and its 80 million people feel over the maximalist campaign of sanctions by the

From Israel, Donald Trump's said could walk through an "open door" to talks with America, though he also warned that "all options remain on the table" if makes good on its promise to begin breaking one limit from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

While resembling the exchange of insults just before North Korea's and Trump sat down for talks, so far appears to have no interest in negotiations.

"The useless sanctioning of Islamic (Khamenei) and the of Iranian diplomacy means closing the doors of diplomacy by the US' desperate administration," tweeted.

" is annihilating all the established international mechanisms for keeping peace and security in the world."



The crisis gripping the stems from Trump's withdrawal of the US a year ago from the nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers and then imposing crippling new sanctions on Tehran.

Recently, Iran quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium to be on pace to break one of the deal's terms by Thursday, while also threatening to raise enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels on July 7 if European countries still abiding by the accord don't offer a new deal.

Citing unspecified Iranian threats, the US has sent an to the and deployed additional troops alongside the tens of thousands already there. All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the US and Iran into an open conflict, 40 years after the Islamic Revolution.

Trump enacted the new sanctions against Khamenei and his associates on Monday.

That action followed Iran's downing on June 20 of a US surveillance drone, worth over USD 100 million, above the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating the crisis. Trump then said he pulled back from the brink of retaliatory military strikes but continued his pressure campaign against Iran.

US officials also said they plan sanctions against Iranian Mohammad Javad Zarif, something that drew Rouhani's anger during his televised address Tuesday.

"You sanction the simultaneously with a request for talks," an exasperated Rouhani said, calling the sanctions "outrageous and idiotic."



"The is afflicted by and does not know what to do," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from to the remarks. The sharp comments recalled North Korea's verbal attacks on Trump before the dramatic change in course and the start of negotiations with

In 2017, quoted North Korean leader calling Trump "the mentally deranged US dotard."



However, there are no signs the Iranian leadership would welcome talks.

Mousavi's statement echoed that of Iran's UN ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, who warned Monday that the situation in the is "very dangerous" and said any talks with the US are impossible in the face of escalating sanctions and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. at the United Nations, Jonathan Cohen, said the Trump administration's aim is to get Tehran back to negotiations.

The sanctions were announced as US held talks with officials in the and about building a broad, global coalition that includes Asian and European countries to counter Iran.

Pompeo is likely to face a tough sell in and Asia, particularly from those nations still committed to the nuclear deal with Iran.

Meanwhile, Bolton said Trump was open to real negotiations to eliminate Iran's nuclear weapons program and "all that Iran needs to do is walk through that open door."



He was meeting with his Russian and counterparts in a first-of-its-kind trilateral security summit in that was focused on Iranian involvement in regional conflicts, particularly in neighboring

"As we speak, American diplomatic representatives are surging across the Middle East, seeking a path to peace. In response, Iran's silence has been deafening," Bolton said.

"There is simply no evidence that Iran has made the strategic decision to renounce nuclear weapons and open realistic discussions to demonstrate that decision."



But only hours later, Bolton told a conference that "all options remain on the table" if Iran goes over the limit for its low-enriched uranium stockpile as planned by Thursday.

"It would not be in their interest to do it but they have done a lot of things recently that are not in their interest," Bolton said.

