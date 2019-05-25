Iranian FM arrives in Baghdad to meet with Iraq officials

Iranian media are reporting that the country's has arrived in to meet his Iraqi counterpart and other officials.

The official agency reported Saturday that will meet with Iraqi Mohamed Alhakim, Iraqi Barham Salih, and during his two-day visit.

says Zarif will discuss the situation in the region and ways of finding common ground.

On Friday, Zarif was in and met officials there as tensions have ratcheted up in the Mideast.

The earlier this month sent an and bombers to the region in response to a still-unexplained threat from The U.S. plans to send 1,500 additional troops to the amid heightened tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)