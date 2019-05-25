Former WWII Navajo code talker, lawmaker Pinto dead at 94

John Pinto, a during World War II who went on to a long career as a Democratic state lawmaker in New Mexico, has died at age 94, his party announced.

Pinto was the in the state, having been first elected in 1977 and remaining in office until his death on Friday, the Democrats said.

"This is an extraordinary loss to Senator Pinto's family, the state of New Mexico, the country and anyone who knew and loved him," state said in a statement.

Pinto was born in December 1924 to a family of shepherds and grew up in and New Mexico, the statement said.

During World War II, he served in the Marine Corps as a -- the native Americans recruited to relay in a spoken code based on their tribal language, which the Germans and Japanese never cracked.

Some 400 took part in the project, along with members of several other tribes. None of the original 29 code talkers who invented the language are still alive.

The last, Chester Nez, died in 2014.

"The debt we owe for that service, and the service of all Code Talkers, can never be repaid," said in a statement.

Navajo Nation hailed Pinto as a "great Dine warrior" who "dedicated his life to helping others." Grisham ordered all state flags to fly at half-staff in Pinto's honour.

