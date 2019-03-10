Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over rocket: army

Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Strip early Sunday after a rocket from the Palestinian enclave hit the Jewish state, the said.

"Fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a compound in the northern Strip in addition to two vessels," a statement from the said.

The attacks were in response to a rocket fired from late Saturday "in addition to the continued violence emanating from the Gaza Strip," the said.

The rocket hit an open field in Israel's Eshkol region, causing no casualties or damages, a said.

A security source in Gaza said a Hamas site in the northern was hit as well as fishing boats west of in the central part of the enclave.

The source denied the boats belonged to Hamas's armed wing. No one was injured.

Gazans have been launching balloons carrying at and stepping up attempts to damage the border fence on a daily basis for more than 10 days, prompting Israeli retaliation.

Israeli forces said Saturday they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the coastal enclave the night before. At least 253 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since March 2018, the majority shot during weekly border protests and clashes.

Others have been hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza. Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.

and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

