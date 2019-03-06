Israeli fighter jets strike Hamas compound in Gaza

Israeli fighter jets on Tuesday night struck a military compound in after "explosive balloons" from the Palestinian enclave reached southern Israel, the said.

" Defense Forces fighter jets and aircraft struck a number of terror targets in a military compound in the northern Strip," a military said in a statement, reported.

The said that the strike was carried out in response to balloons carrying explosive material launched from the Strip into Israeli territory earlier on Tuesday.

The warned that holds Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian movement that runs Gaza, "accountable for all events transpiring in the and emanating from it."

The spokesperson added that the military "views any attempt to harm Israeli civilians with great severity and will continue to operate with determination against these attacks."

The said in a press statement that no were reported in the Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, adding that all hospitals are ready to receive casualties if the Israeli airstrikes go on.

Similar incidents occurred on Monday and Sunday, with the attacking posts after helium-filled balloons with explosives or incendiary materials were sent toward southern

Over the past months, Palestinians have occasionally sent balloons with incendiary materials or explosives amid protests and clashes along the fence between Gaza and Israel.

