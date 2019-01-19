Issue of Kim Davy's extradition resolved politically, independent authorities pursuing it: Denmark PM

The issue of extradition of alias Kim Davy, the prime accused in the 1995 arms drop case, to India, has been resolved politically and independent authorities in his country are pursuing the matter, Lars Lkke said Saturday.

The case relates to the incident on the night of December 17, 1995, when an AN-26 aircraft dropped arms and ammunition in West Bengal's district. The consignment had hundreds of AK-47 rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.

The crew consisted of five Latvian citizens and British national all of whom were arrested. Davy, a Danish citizen and the prime accused in the case, had escaped, according to details of the probe.

Responding to a question on the status of the extradition of Davy, said the issue has been resolved politically.

"This problem has been solved in the political sense. There is a dialogue between authorities and what we ( and Denmark) agreed upon last year in April was we should rely on these independent authorities to do their work," he told reporters on the sidelines of opening of the here.

has been seeking extradition of Davy and the had accepted India's request but he challenged the proceedings in a city court in which rejected the extradition.

held a meeting with on Friday in Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2019 in Gandhinagar.

"We did not touch upon the subject at all yesterday (in the meeting with Modi). The last we talked about it was in April in Stockholm," he said.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of the summit on Friday. They had earlier met during the first India-Nordic summit in in April 2018.

During the meeting, Rasmussen said they deliberated upon various areas of bilateral cooperation and also exchanged views on multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Calling a "very close friend" of Denmark, Rasmussen said that at these time of "uncertainty" there is a need to learn more about each other.

" values its friendship with India. We should take our friendship to higher level and opening of is a step towards it," he said.

On free trade, Rasmussen said is a true believer of it and said that at these times of "uncertainty" the EU should be among those advocating free trade.

"We are true believers of free trade specially at these times of uncertainty, the EU should be among those advocating free trade. We are double as open as we used to be. If you look at import and export then we are double as open and double as rich," he said.

The Danish prime minister is on a two-day visit to India from January 18 to 19, for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2019 in Gandhinagar, where Denmark is participating as a 'partner country'.

Rasmussen is accompanied by a business delegation, including CEOs of major Danish companies, an statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)