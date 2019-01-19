JUST IN
James McAvoy was 'freaked out' by Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor James McAvoy has revealed he was ''freaked out'' by Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in "It - Chapter Two".

The 39-year-old actor features alongside Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan and Bill Hader in the upcoming horror film directed by Andy Muschietti.

"He's amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying. He's a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out.

''I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we'd all done weird freaky stuff. And we are all looking at each other going, 'I don't like being here. I don't like being an actor today.' He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid," McAvoy said.

The actor was promoting his latest release "Glass" at "Good Morning America".

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 15:20 IST

