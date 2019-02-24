Istvan Peni wins men's 50m rifle 3 positions event

Indian shooters failed to qualify for the final as Hungary's Istvan Peni claimed the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the here Sunday.

The 22-year-old shot 459.1 to win the top prize at the Dr Range.

of clinched the the silver medal with a total score of 459.

The bronze went to of who managed a score of 444.5.

All three medallists also sealed the Olympic quota for their respective countries.

In a bad outing for the host country both Indian shooters in the fray, and Sanjeev Rajput, failed to qualify for the final.

Kumar was ranked 22nd in the qualification round with a total score of 1170 while Rajput finished 25th with 1169 points.

