Istvan Peni wins men's 50m rifle 3 positions event

-
ALSO READ
Shooting WC: Sanjeev Rajput says Indian shooters have 'home advantage' to seal Olympic quota spot
ISSF World Cup: Apurvi, Anjum, Elavenil in action on day one of competition
Junior shooters deliver 2 gold for India at world championships
1 Nationals and 2 trials later, lieutenant Anuradha set for World Cup
Indian shooters will shine at World Cup: Apurvi Chandela (IANS Interview)
-
Indian shooters failed to qualify for the final as Hungary's Istvan Peni claimed the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup here Sunday.
The 22-year-old shot 459.1 to win the top prize at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
Sergey Kamenskiy of Russia clinched the the silver medal with a total score of 459.
The bronze went to Marco De Nicolo of Italy who managed a score of 444.5.
All three medallists also sealed the Olympic quota for their respective countries.
In a bad outing for the host country both Indian shooters in the fray, Parul Kumar and Sanjeev Rajput, failed to qualify for the final.
Kumar was ranked 22nd in the qualification round with a total score of 1170 while Rajput finished 25th with 1169 points.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU