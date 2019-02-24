Brijbhushan elected as WFI president for third time

-
Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was on Sunday elected unopposed as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for a third time.
Brijbhushan and all other office bearers were elected unopposed and will serve WFI for a three-year term, a statement from the national federation said.
The elections were conducted by Returning Officer, Justice R B Misra, a retired judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
I D Nanavati has been elected as the senior vice president while V N Prasood will continue to be the secretary general and Satyapal Singh Deshwal the treasurer.
Elected office bearers of WFI:
President: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
Senior Vice President: I D Nanavati
Secretary General: V N Prasood
Treasurer: Satyapal Singh Deshwal,
Vice President: Asit Kumar Saha, Hamza Bin Omer, N Phoni, N Khalo, R K Hooda, Bhola Nath Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, B S Langde.
