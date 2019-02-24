JUST IN
Brijbhushan elected as WFI president for third time

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was on Sunday elected unopposed as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for a third time.

Brijbhushan and all other office bearers were elected unopposed and will serve WFI for a three-year term, a statement from the national federation said.

The elections were conducted by Returning Officer, Justice R B Misra, a retired judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

I D Nanavati has been elected as the senior vice president while V N Prasood will continue to be the secretary general and Satyapal Singh Deshwal the treasurer.

Elected office bearers of WFI:

President: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh


Senior Vice President: I D Nanavati

Secretary General: V N Prasood

Treasurer: Satyapal Singh Deshwal,

Vice President: Asit Kumar Saha, Hamza Bin Omer, N Phoni, N Khalo, R K Hooda, Bhola Nath Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, B S Langde.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 13:55 IST

