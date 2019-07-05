It is bottom-up inclusive budget, says Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Friday hailed the union budget for the fiscal 2019-2020 presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said 'it is a bottom-up inclusive budget.'



The former IPS officer pointed out in her whatsapp message that the budget would take the country towards 'greater transparency through extensive use of technology with increased accountability.'



The Finance Minister made the rich pay more 'while others remain undisturbed,' Bedi said adding that all 'earlier developmental schemes and more have been strengthened.'It is a bottom-up inclusive budget, she claimed.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told newsmen after chairing a cabinet meeting that the budget had highlighted a number of schemes to promote housing projects, employment, reforms in GST regime and also in the farm sector.

But, he said, the focus should be on speedy implementation of all that have been projected in the budget.

"The schemes and programmes would involve massive investment. I do not know where from the Centre would mop up funds to meet the commitments," he added.

