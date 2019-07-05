Bista, Dias among players selected for tourney in Karnataka

Opener Jay Bista and left-arm pacer Royston Dias were named in the 15-member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the upcoming Dr Capt K Thimmappiah memorial cricket tournament in Karnataka.

The tournament will be played at different venues in the southern state from July 10 and the Mumbai team will depart on July 8, a senior MCA official said Friday.

A total of 16 teams, including various units affiliated to the BCCI, will take part in the multi-day tournament.

Along with Bista, batsmen Akarshit Gomel, Bhupen Lalwani and wicket-keeper Eknath Kerkar, who has played in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, have also been given an opportunity to represent the city in the tournament.

The bowling attack, led by Dias, also comprises right- arm pacer Minad Manjrekar and left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil.

The squad was announced by MCA ad-hoc managing commitee member Unmesh Khanvilkar.

The official said barring last year, Mumbai has been regularly participating in the event.

Squad: Jay Bista, Akarshit Gomel, Bhupen Lalwani, Vaidik Murkar, Chinmay Sutar, Raunak Sharma, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Anand, Vijay Gohil, Shreyas Gurav, Shashank Attarde, Sylvester Dsouza, Minad Manjrekar, Royston Dias and Anjdeep Lad.

