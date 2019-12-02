JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt ready to amend law to ensure swift justice for crimes against women
Business Standard

IT waiver on Disability Pension only for personnel disabled during service

In reply to a supplementary, Rajnath said the government takes all possible steps in the interest of veterans and retired Army personnel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bordeaux: Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gestures before a test flight in a Rafale jet fighter at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Rajnath said on Disability Pension, the Defence Ministry has sought a clarification from the Finance Ministry on the matter. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in Rajya Sabha that the Income Tax on Disability Pension has been waived off only for defence personnel who have been disabled during service.

Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour, Singh said on Disability Pension, the Defence Ministry has sought a clarification from the Finance Ministry on the matter.

"As far as the question of exemption on Income tax on Disability Pension is concerned, this exemption will be given to only such people who during the service period have become invalidated," he said.

He said it has been clarified that a circular by CBDT was only "clarficatory" in nature and all other circulars issued earlier are operative.

In reply to another supplementary, he said the government takes all possible steps in the interest of veterans and retired Army personnel.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU