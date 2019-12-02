JUST IN
BJP demands Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's apology for calling Modi infiltrator

Chowdhury, who made the remarks while speaking on the contentious NRC issue, sought to explain his remarks, noting that his family came from Bangladesh.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File photo

BJP members in Lok Sabha on Monday protested against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as "infiltrators" and sought his apology for the "insult".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a swipe at the Congress over its President Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, saying its own leader is an "infiltrator" and it target others in a similar manner.

Chowdhury, who made the remarks while speaking on the contentious NRC issue, sought to explain his remarks, noting that his family came from Bangladesh.

Amid a din in the House, Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings till 2:15 pm.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 13:45 IST

