BJP demands Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's apology for calling Modi infiltrator

BJP members in Lok Sabha on Monday protested against Congress leader calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister as "infiltrators" and sought his apology for the "insult".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a swipe at the Congress over its President Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, saying its own leader is an "infiltrator" and it target others in a similar manner.

Chowdhury, who made the remarks while speaking on the contentious NRC issue, sought to explain his remarks, noting that his family came from Bangladesh.

Amid a din in the House, Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings till 2:15 pm.