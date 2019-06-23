JUST IN
ITBP climbers recover 7 bodies near Nanda Devi peak

Press Trust of India  |  Pithoragarh (U'khand) 

ITBP climbers on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand nearly a month ago, an officer said.

A 10-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow, DIG A P D Nimbadia said.

A search is on for another body as there were eight members in the team that had gone missing on way to the 17,800-foot-high peak, Nimbadia said.

Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation, named 'Daredevil', which had begun a week ago, the officer added.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 18:50 IST

