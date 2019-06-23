14 killed, 50 injured as pandal collapses during religious programme in Rajasthan's Barmer

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in district of on Sunday, police said.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 persons have died in the incident and about 50 are injured, said Ratan Lal Bhargava, of

He said the injured were rushed to different hospitals.

Hundreds of people were attending the event.

took stock of the situation from and ordered a probe into the incident.

He also expressed grief and condoled the deaths. He said rescue operations were being done by the district administration.

also condoled the incident.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the quoted him as saying in a tweet.

