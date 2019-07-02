ITBP DIG scales Mt Denali

ITBP DIG Aparna Kumar has scaled Mount Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in North America, her husband said Tuesday.

Kumar is a 2002 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and is currently posted as the DIG ITBP Northern Frontier in Dehradun.

Aparna first shared the on June 30 through an audio message, her husband Sanjay Kumar, a senior IAS officer posted as a commissioner in Saharanpur, said.

It was Aparna's third attempt to scale the peak, he said.

Mount Denali is located at a height of 20,320 feet above the sea level. She had to abort her bid to scale the peak due to inclement weather in 2017 and 2018.

She has earlier scaled Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Aconcagua, Mt Elbrus, Mount Everest, Carstensz Pyramid and Vinson Massif.

Climbing Mount Denali completes her seven summit challenge, her husband said.

